Furucombo Tops 24-Hour Volume of $104,009.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $951,572.61 and $104,009.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,182.02 or 0.99937322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036325 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo (COMBO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,558,325 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo. Furucombo’s official website is furucombo.app.

Buying and Selling Furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

