FUZE Token (FUZE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $37,509.00

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $10,820.85 and $37,509.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for approximately $14.44 or 0.00068006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00343642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002326 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00790899 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015317 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020163 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000297 BTC.
FUZE Token Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here.
