FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ready Capital Co. Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ready Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Ready Capital has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $16.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

