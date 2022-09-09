FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kingfisher in a report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kingfisher’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kingfisher’s FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KGFHY. UBS Group lowered Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

