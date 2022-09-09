FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Frontline Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frontline in a report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Frontline’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.
Frontline Trading Up 1.1 %
Frontline stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.10. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $13.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in Frontline by 10,513.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 293,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,933,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 110,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 215.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 696,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 65.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 386,168 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.