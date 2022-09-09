FY2025 Earnings Estimate for GitLab Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GitLab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits expects that the company will earn ($1.15) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for GitLab’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GitLab by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

