FYDcoin (FYD) Price Up 12.3% This Week

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $673,408.95 and $7,725.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00283967 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002347 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,108.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00795157 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
FYDcoin Coin Profile
FYD is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 625,702,593 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin.
Buying and Selling FYDcoin
