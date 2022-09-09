G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GIII. UBS Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CL King reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

GIII opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.42. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,723,000 after buying an additional 488,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $8,968,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

