G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Lowered to $18.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GIII. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 124.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

