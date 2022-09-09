Galatasaray Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.70 Million (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00011814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray.

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

