GameCredits (GAME) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $9,831.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023771 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00291075 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001061 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001477 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002399 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00029172 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,787,394 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

