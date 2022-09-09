GameCredits Price Reaches $0.0159 on Top Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $9,831.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023771 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00291075 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001061 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001477 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002399 BTC.
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Starcoin (STC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00029172 BTC.
About GameCredits
GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,787,394 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling GameCredits
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.