GamerCoin Market Cap Reaches $9.01 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. GamerCoin has a market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $173,236.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,261.07 or 0.99860853 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036657 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin (CRYPTO:GHX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 10th, 2020. GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,587,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom. The official website for GamerCoin is gamerhash.io/en.

GamerCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The way GamerHash operates is that the users share their computing power by simply running the GamerHash app in the background. The GamerHash app then determines the best cryptocurrency to mine and reward users with cryptocurrency. This can also be used in the in-app store for gift cards of their favourite outlet.GamerCoins (GHX) will be issued and maintained in ERC-20 standard. Ethereum blockchain is more suitable for micropayments than any other popular blockchains and is also offers smart contracts implementation which is in the scope of our further platform development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

