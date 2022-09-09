Gamestarter (GAME) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Gamestarter has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gamestarter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges. Gamestarter has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $55,751.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gamestarter Coin Profile

GAME is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2021. Gamestarter’s official website is igo.gamestarter.com. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gamestarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter is a blockchain-based platform that helps independent game developers to raise funds by selling and pre-selling their in-game assets or in-game points, including unique ones, in the form of NFTs.Gamestarter’s ecosystem is supported by its own native token ‘GAME Coin’ (GAME). GAME Coin tokens will be used to buy and sell NFT’s during the crowdfunding stage and in the marketplace.”

