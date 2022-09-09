GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03, RTT News reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.
GameStop Stock Performance
Shares of GameStop stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $63.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GameStop (GME)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.