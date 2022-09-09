GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03, RTT News reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $63.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GameStop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 11,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after buying an additional 304,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 83,218 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. State Street Corp grew its position in GameStop by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,565,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,958,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

