Gameswap Price Reaches $0.56 on Major Exchanges (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and $5,666.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,261.07 or 0.99860853 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

GSWAP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

