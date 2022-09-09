GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) & Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Critical Contrast

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 1 0 2.50 Trade Desk 0 5 14 0 2.74

GAN currently has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 245.91%. Trade Desk has a consensus price target of $83.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.07%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $125.43 million 0.89 -$30.59 million ($1.41) -1.88 Trade Desk $1.20 billion 26.09 $137.76 million $0.07 919.99

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -43.86% -13.61% -11.18% Trade Desk 2.43% 2.16% 0.99%

Volatility & Risk

GAN has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Trade Desk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trade Desk beats GAN on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

(Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C). It offers and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website, as well as a range of development, marketing, and customer support services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

