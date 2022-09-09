Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after buying an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $912,261,000 after purchasing an additional 111,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,193 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,083,000 after purchasing an additional 568,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $205,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $86.73 and a 52 week high of $174.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

