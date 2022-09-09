Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Holdings Boosted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,922 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Garmin worth $27,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $86.73 and a one year high of $174.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.24.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

