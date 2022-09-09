Gas (GAS) Tops One Day Volume of $10.42 Million

Gas (GAS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Gas coin can now be bought for $2.53 or 0.00011899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $25.63 million and $10.42 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036459 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,274.68 or 1.00017792 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036510 BTC.
Gas (GAS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
