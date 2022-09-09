GazeTV (GAZE) Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week

GazeTV (GAZE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One GazeTV coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GazeTV has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. GazeTV has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $1.86 million worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GazeTV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,268.10 or 0.99874909 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036268 BTC.

GazeTV Coin Profile

GAZE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2020. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF. GazeTV’s official website is gazetv.com/#private_access.

GazeTV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV is a social entertainment platform with built-in tokenomic incentives and reward functions. Harnessing the advantage of blockchain technology, it built the GAZE tokenized ecosystem to empower creators and audience to interact, support and grow with each other.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GazeTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GazeTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GazeTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GazeTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.