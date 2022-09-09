Geeq Market Cap Tops $3.54 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $1.03 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geeq Profile

GEEQ is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,855,558 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Geeq

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

