Genesis Vision Achieves Market Capitalization of $905,242.97 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $905,242.97 and approximately $75.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,286.47 or 0.99992554 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036493 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

