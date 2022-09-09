GeoDB (GEO) Price Up 23.4% This Week

GeoDB (GEO) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a total market cap of $480,334.98 and approximately $1,788.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,983.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00063999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00071154 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005588 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00078672 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 67,941,419 coins. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoDB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.