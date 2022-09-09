GET Protocol Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (GET)

GET Protocol (GET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.71 million and $146,578.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00008152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,231.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020728 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00062047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00069609 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005518 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00077772 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

