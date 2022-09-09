Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 720 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 720 ($8.70) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) target price on Glencore in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, August 18th. set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price objective on Glencore in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price objective on Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 587.69 ($7.10).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Trading Up 0.6 %

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 471.15 ($5.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £61.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 457.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 454.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 477.26. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 305.07 ($3.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.