Glitch Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.59 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (GLCH) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $287,245.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Glitch has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Glitch coin can now be bought for $0.0831 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Glitch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,267.58 or 0.99811685 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036186 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. The official website for Glitch is glitch.finance. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol.

Buying and Selling Glitch

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.