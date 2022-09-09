Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $672,276.63 and $532.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,044,228 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform launched in December 2017. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc.GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

