Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.57

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.57 and traded as low as C$17.78. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$17.78, with a volume of 701 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.36. The firm has a market cap of C$424.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.00%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

