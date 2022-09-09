GlobalBoost-Y Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $212,263.87 and approximately $114.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,024.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.57 or 0.08183814 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00185251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00023938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00290327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.46 or 0.00744205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00638299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001054 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

