Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $2.09

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.09, but opened at $2.14. Globalstar shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 64,656 shares trading hands.

Globalstar Stock Down 18.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.