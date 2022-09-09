Globe International Limited (GLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLBGet Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Globe International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes purpose-built apparel, footwear, and skateboard hard goods for the board sports, street fashion, outdoor, and work wear markets in Australia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company markets its products under various proprietary brands, such as Globe, Salty Crew, FXD, Blind, Almost, enjoi, Girl, Flip, Chocolate, Thrasher, Lakai, and Impala Skate.

