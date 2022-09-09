Globe International Limited (GLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.
Globe International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Globe International Company Profile
Read More
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.