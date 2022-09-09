GNY Market Cap Tops $2.71 Million (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $83,951.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GNY has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00037051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,033.99 or 0.99916198 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00037423 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

Buying and Selling GNY

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence.”

According to CryptoCompare, "GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence."

