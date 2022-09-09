GoChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $269,486.00 (GO)

GoChain (GO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and $269,486.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoChain has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,190,488,586 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, GoChain started with an idea to build a network that solved the blockchain scaling problem while bringing an enterprise team and philosophy to the space.GoChain is a smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. Being 100% Ethereum compatible enables GoChain smart contracts to be applicable for tools such as Truffle, OpenZeppelin, and MyEtherWallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

