GoHelpFund Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (HELP)

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One GoHelpFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $5,167.89 and $4,716.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoHelpFund Coin Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com.

GoHelpFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

