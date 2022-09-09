Goldcoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.09 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $4,224.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00288992 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000973 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001271 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00028036 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoinproject.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.