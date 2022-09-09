Goldcoin Price Tops $0.0288 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $6,812.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00290969 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001071 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001317 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002398 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00029833 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoinproject.org.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

