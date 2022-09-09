Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Hits $0.0005

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 48.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 45.8% lower against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $74,701.22 and approximately $290.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00283967 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00795157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015503 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020281 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

Golden Goose Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

