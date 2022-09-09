Golem (GLM) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Golem (GLM) traded 35% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Golem has a market cap of $314.39 million and approximately $389.18 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golem has traded up 29.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Golem

Golem is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

