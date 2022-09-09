Golff (GOF) 1-Day Volume Tops $561,523.00

Golff (GOF) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Golff coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golff has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Golff has a total market cap of $626,002.89 and $561,523.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golff alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00038157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,567.71 or 0.99556588 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00038821 BTC.

Golff Coin Profile

Golff is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol. Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance.

Buying and Selling Golff

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.