Gondola Finance Price Reaches $0.0001 (GDL)

Gondola Finance (GDL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Gondola Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gondola Finance has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. Gondola Finance has a total market cap of $10,585.12 and approximately $37,394.00 worth of Gondola Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gondola Finance Profile

GDL is a coin. Gondola Finance’s official Twitter account is @GodlyCoin.

Buying and Selling Gondola Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The GDL project club has become popular with crowdfunding companies and private members via Initial Coin Offering (ICO) within the last 2 months. GDL is an Ethereum based blockchain smart contract and governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technology by using the value of business schemes and investment ideas. It is a united and strong community that aims to grow together and create a powerful economy. The GDL is building not only a strong community but also working on various development projects to benefit from collective investment and grow profit in gross. It has already started its own manufacturing of natural marble and granite tiles from Asia/Europe and planning to start its own airline ticketing agency with Holiday packages including hotel reservation and car rental.GDL will replace the current banking transactions by using our new prepaid card which is soon to be launched before the end of this year. “

