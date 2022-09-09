GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

GoodRx stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in GoodRx by 1,233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GoodRx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

