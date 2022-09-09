Goose Finance (EGG) Achieves Market Cap of $68,053.43

Goose Finance (EGG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $68,053.43 and $9,732.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,261.07 or 0.99860853 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

EGG is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io. Goose Finance’s official website is goosefinance.medium.com.

Goose Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR.”

