governance ZIL Price Up 7.3% This Week (GZIL)

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. governance ZIL has a total market cap of $6.87 million and $29,186.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One governance ZIL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.27 or 0.00057796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, governance ZIL has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About governance ZIL

GZIL is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The official website for governance ZIL is www.zilliqa.com/staking. The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. governance ZIL’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb.

Buying and Selling governance ZIL

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL.”

