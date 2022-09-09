Governor DAO Hits 1-Day Volume of $23,907.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $548,042.14 and $23,907.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Governor DAO Coin Profile

GDAO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2020. Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org.

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Governor DAO is a Wyoming-based Decentralized Autonomous Organization positioned as the “DAO of DAOs”. Governors offer a suite of products and services for projects looking to build out DAO qualities in their own communities. Offerings include an industry-first sybil-resistance product for one-voice-one-vote governance, as well as governance bootstraps for new communities, consultations, and smart contract porting.”

