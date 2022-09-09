Graviocoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $111.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $111.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

