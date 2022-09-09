Graviton (GRAV) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $18.81 Million

Graviton (GRAV) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Graviton has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $18.81 million and approximately $16,570.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

GRAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Graviton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

