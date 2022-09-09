Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.07

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and traded as low as $12.90. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 4,995 shares traded.

Green Plains Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $303.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 1,685.26% and a net margin of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Green Plains Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

