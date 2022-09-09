Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,027.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,288. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Greif Stock Down 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Greif by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Greif by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Greif by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Greif by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $905,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. Greif has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Greif will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

