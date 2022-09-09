Grid+ (GRID) Hits One Day Volume of $21.00

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Grid+ has a market cap of $19.67 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,065.86 or 0.99798400 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037361 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grid+

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

